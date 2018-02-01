Forgery Charges Filed against Nescopeck Man

NESCOPECK — The state attorney general’s office has charged a man from Nescopeck with forgery and related charges.

Agents say Larry Mensinger falsified records in an attempt to get refunds from the Pennsylvania Treasury Department.

Agents say Messinger forged documents saying he worked for an oil company when he did not. He was attempting to get reimbursement of oil company franchise taxes paid on gasoline used for agricultural purposes.

Investigators believe Messinger used a counterfeit letterhead of the company and also signed another person’s name.

Charges include forgery, theft, theft by deception, tampering with public records, and other related charges.

