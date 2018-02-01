Firefighters Rescue Runaway Bunny

Posted 12:28 pm, February 1, 2018, by

Murfreesboro, Tenn. — Firefighters in Murfreesboro had an adorable friend stop by the fire station on Tuesday morning.

The Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department was surprised to see a bunny hop into their path at Station 7.

They put out a Facebook post asking for help tracking down the rabbit’s owner.

They were unable to find the bunny’s owner and have contacted a rescue organization. The group picked up the rabbit on Wednesday afternoon.

1 Comment