Firefighters Rescue Runaway Bunny
Murfreesboro, Tenn. — Firefighters in Murfreesboro had an adorable friend stop by the fire station on Tuesday morning.
The Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department was surprised to see a bunny hop into their path at Station 7.
They put out a Facebook post asking for help tracking down the rabbit’s owner.
They were unable to find the bunny’s owner and have contacted a rescue organization. The group picked up the rabbit on Wednesday afternoon.
1 Comment
coach
thank God !!!!