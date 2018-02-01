Eagles Fans in Philadelphia Prepping for Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia skyline is lit up with green ahead of the Eagles matchup against the Patriots in Super Bowl 52 on Sunday. And no, the Rocky statue no longer has a Tom Brady jersey on it.

The Eagles are appearing in the big game for the first time in 13 years and the fans are bleeding green.

"We're all about winning! This is our year! We're looking to party, we're looking for the parade! We're taking it this Sunday. We're taking it," said Joann Loenello of Philadelphia.

Fans tell Newswatch 16, this ride for the Eagles is unlike any they've seen before because this team has adopted the identity of Philadelphia.

"I think the team is not intimidated, even by all the Tom Brady success. Understanding that as good as he is, they're still not intimidated by that," said Kevin Tuel, West Chester. "They connect absolutely well with the city. And they're going to win one for the city. Definitely."

McCrossen's Tavern on North 20th Street in Philadelphia is known as a hot spot for Scrantonians when they hit up the city.

Co-owner Jamie Brennan says that with the Eagles winning, business has been booming.

"Everybody's super excited. Very happy. Hungry and thirsty with an extra kick in their step. It's always a lot easier when everybody's excited about our Eagles and that's exactly what's going on right now," said Brennan.

And fans are predicting a big win for the Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday.

"24-21 Eagles!"

"24-17 Eagles!"