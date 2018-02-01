× Class Receives Postcards from Around the Globe

MILL HALL — Postcards from all over the globe have found their way to both Amy Heverly and Mrs. Lucas’ first grade classrooms at Mill Hall Elementary.

“We’ve done this for years and we always get lots of postcards but this one was a little different,” said Amy Heverly, a first-grade teacher.

Every year first graders at Mill Hall, are asked to have family or friends from around the country, send postcards to their class. This year, a teacher posted that request on social media. It was shared nearly five hundred times.

“We ended up getting over close to 400 postcards,” said Heverly.

Within three weeks postcards from every state in the country were sent in and some were from other countries too.

“It was really awesome to have the kids be able to see that and learn about the other states,” said Heverly.

Seven-year-old Del Park showed us his favorite letter. It’s from a place he never heard of until now.

“That one. Albuquerque. I thought it was a funny word,” said Park.

“I didn’t really know what they were until I read what they were,” said Katie Bower.

“In this day and age where we receive emails and text messages, to receive the postcards in the mail those aren’t sent too often anymore and so the kids were just so excited to get that mail every day,” said Heverly.

First grade classes at Mill Hall Elementary are still collecting postcards from around the globe.

You can send postcards to:

Mrs. Heverly and First Grade

Mill Hall Elementary

201 Kyler Avenue

Mill Hall, PA 17751