Bomb Scare Clears Out Homes in Wyoming County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — It looked just a like a bomb and caused quite a commotion, but a bomb squad determined what forced people from their homes in Wyoming County really wasn’t an explosive.

The discovery of that supposed bomb happened inside a house in Washington Township.

Officials evacuated the neighborhood and brought a bomb squad to that home.

The Scranton bomb squad determined the bomb wasn’t real shortly after arriving at a house on Jeanne Drive in the Washington Park community near Meshoppen.

Police say the new owners of 14 Jeanne Drive was cleaning out the basement of the home when they discovered what appeared to be sticks of dynamite tied together with a timer attached around 12:45 p.m.

Police were called and the homes on Jeanne Drive and two others around it were evacuated.

Children who live in this development who attend school in the Tunkhannock School District were unable to return home after school so they were taken to the Mehoopany Elementary School were their parents could pick them up.

Police say the former owner of the home passed away some time ago and the house has been vacant. They could only speculate who made this device and why.