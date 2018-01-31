Proposed Renewable Natural Gas Production Facility Would Reduce Landfill Biogas Emission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THROOP -- What would you say about a facility that not only produces renewable natural gas but also reduces the amount gas emissions created by landfills that end up in the air? That's what one energy company is proposing to do in a community in Lackawanna County.

A wooded area that sits off Marshwood Road beyond a UGI Station in Throop could be the site of a renewable natural gas production facility.

Randy Holmes is the CEO of Meadowbrook Energy. He's looking at a 20-acre plot of land to build that 6-acre plant.

He says the facility would make that renewable natural gas by using the biogas emissions generated at landfills in Lackawanna County.

“Typically, biogas is made up of methane, carbon dioxide, and a bunch of other stuff, smaller,” said Holmes. “The methane is separated, put the methane in a pipeline, that becomes renewable natural gas.”

Holmes says by using landfill biogas, that reduces the amount that's being released into the air by the garbage site.

The company already has an agreement with the Keystone Sanitary Landfill in Dunmore and hopes to have a partnership with the Alliance Landfill in Taylor.

“Since we have to live with the Keystone, wouldn't it be nice to get the methane out of it that we can use? On first blush it's a good idea,” said Jack Kepler from Throop. “I'm sure there's all kinds of studies that have to be done, but I think it's a great idea.”

“That would be great. I used to work 30 years right next to it and there were days it was tough. If they could do something to tame that a bit, that'd be great,” said Anthony Capone from Dunmore.

Others aren't completely sold.

“I wouldn't be as eager to do it until there's more research behind it, saying it was safe, saying it took those concerns away,” said Katie O’Hearn from Throop.

Holmes says the building of the plant would create more than 100 local union jobs and 15 to 20 permanent jobs and bring millions of dollars to the Throop area.

“If there's one thing we could use, it's jobs,” said Capone.

Randy Holmes says the natural gas produced at the plant would be used in the transportation industry making the company eligible for federal incentives.

If given the green light, construction could be completed by the end of next year.