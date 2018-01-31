× Plan to Stop Vandals of Little League Statues

WILLIAMSPORT — A bronze Little League statue in Williamsport was victimized by vandals last weekend. It’s the fourth time it was hit.

“First couple of times, we actually had people damage it and take the bat itself. This time, we just had somebody who as we saw on the video someone wrenched down on the bat,” said Jason Fink, executive director of the Lycoming County Visitors Bureau.

“Again? Really?” asked Rachel Potter. “It’s mind-boggling that someone would enjoy defacing something like that, that’s causing no harm, iconic to the city.”

“I think it’s stupid that they are doing it,” said Heather Tolodzieski.

Police are now looking for the man and woman who were caught on surveillance video damaging the property early Sunday morning.

The Lycoming County Visitors Bureau owns the statues and put in surveillance cameras last year in hopes of catching vandals. Now the group is taking it one step further and adding an adhesive inside that bat to make it nearly impossible to break.

“It’s a highway bridge epoxy that will infuse into the bat to be able to keep it in place,” Fink explained.

The bureau plans to have the batter repaired and back to hitting fly balls by spring.