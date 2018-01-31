× National Catholic Schools Week

So many catholic schools in so many parts of our area have a big celebration underway this week.

It’s National Catholic Schools Week.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited Good Shepherd Academy in Kingston to highlight what the campaign means for students in our area.

National Catholic Schools Week has been around 1974.

Organizers say this year’s theme for “National Catholic Schools Week 2018 is ‘Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.’ Schools typically observe the annual celebration week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to our church, our communities and our nation.’”