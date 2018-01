× Road Back Open in Snyder County After Crash

UPDATE — The northbound lane of Route 11-15 in Shamokin Dam is back open after Wednesday morning’s crash.

SHAMOKIN — A part of a road is shut down in Snyder County due to a crash.

It happened on Route 11-15 around 6:05 a.m. on Wednesday in Shamokin Dam.

The northbound lane is shut down between Lori Lane and Lincoln Avenue.

A detour is in place using Route 1023 (North Old Trail Road.

