Concerns Over New Power Plant

Posted 11:40 pm, January 31, 2018, by , Updated at 11:32PM, January 31, 2018

ARCHBALD -- A few dozen people gathered at Valley View High School Wednesday night in Archbald for a hearing on the power plant being built in Jessup.

Officials with the Department of Environmental Protection answered questions from the public about how the plant will affect the area's air quality.

The facility is slated to be up and running in the coming months.

People at the meeting raised concerns about the plant's emissions.

Community members have through next week to file concerns with their local lawmakers.

