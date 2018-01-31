Blue Mountain and Pottsville preps

Posted 7:03 pm, January 31, 2018, by

Blue Mountain beat Pottsville 55-47 back on January 9.  The teams meet again in Orwigsburg Thursday live on WNEP2.  The Eagles talked about their rivalry with the Crimson Tide.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s