Blue Mountain beat Pottsville 55-47 back on January 9. The teams meet again in Orwigsburg Thursday live on WNEP2. The Eagles talked about their rivalry with the Crimson Tide.
Blue Mountain and Pottsville preps
-
Blue Mountain Eagles Flying High
-
Blue Mountain vs Jim Thorpe boys basketball
-
Pottsville Crimson Tide Wrestling Team Heads To Ohio For The St. Edwards Duals
-
Lehighton vs Blue Mountain girls basketball
-
Pottsville vs Blue Mountain
-
-
Live Hardwood Action on WNEP!
-
Williams Lifts Williamsport to 37-36 Win Over Pottsville
-
Locals React to Sheetz Using Blue Lights to Deter Drug Use
-
High School Football Schedule 10-27-2017
-
Super 16 Sports Final, Week 8 – 2017
-
-
High School Football Schedule Week #9 2017
-
Minersville girls basketball
-
SUPER 16 Sports Final Week #7 2017