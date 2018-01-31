× Attorney General Leads Opioid Discussion at Lehighton Area

LEHIGHTON — The state’s attorney general made a stop in northeastern Pennsylvania Wednesday to speak with some high school students about the opioid epidemic.

This is the first time Lehighton Area High School has ever held a program like this. It’s the school’s first opioid symposium.

“We have talked about there being a very prevalent opioid problem in our area and I do think it was needed,” said student Abraham Garman.

They invited the state’s top law enforcement officer, Attorney General Josh Shapiro to speak to the students.

“I didn’t come here to scare them. I didn’t come here to say, ‘just say no.’ I came here today to help them try to understand the consequences of their decisions and help them make smart decisions throughout,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Before the attorney general spoke, the students also got to hear from a former student who had issues with drugs while he was in school.

“Hopefully, to show them that no matter what they’re going through, they’re going to be able to overcome it as long as they reach out for the support that is here for them at this school,” said Brandon Williams.

Williams graduated from Lehighton Area in 2008. He no longer uses drugs but told the students how he was their age when he first began to struggle with them.

“This is where a lot of growth processes occur for a lot of students and they go through a lot of trials and tribulations during this time and I just wanted to share my own experiences, strengths, and hopes or the things that I was able to overcome.”

Students like Abraham Garman helped the school put the symposium on because they, too, feel high school is where many people who become addicted to drugs start using them.

“I think some students in our area may struggle with that and are around that and I think it’s very important to help them stay away from that,” Garman said.

After the guest speakers finished, the students held a panel discussion.