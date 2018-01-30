Wounded State Trooper: Stronger Every Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- It's been less than three months since a Pennsylvania state trooper was shot in the line of duty during a traffic stop. Now, he'll be a guest at President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night.

It's the first time we are hearing from Cpl. Seth Kelly since he was critically wounded along Route 33 in the Lehigh Valley in November.

He's the guest of Congressman Tom Marino at President Trump's State of the Union address, but as he drove there, he talked with us on FaceTime about that honor and how he's doing.

In the hours after Cpl. Seth Kelly was shot along Route 33 near Nazareth in November, fellow state troopers called him a warrior, fighting for his life.

He has come a long way since then.

"Every day is a good day," Cpl. Kelly said. "I'm getting healthier and stronger every day and just following my doctor's orders, looking forward to making a full recovery."

There were a lot of prayers in the days that followed as he went through surgery after surgery, and spent day after day in the ICU. That was only two and half months ago.

"I am (amazed at my progress), and the doctors are. I think everyone is. It's been one heck of a journey, just keep moving forward. It's all you can do."

Cpl. Kelly showed up at a fundraiser in his honor at a fire department last weekend.

He's been amazed at all the support, including from his alma mater, the Forest City School District, just one of many groups and people to rally behind him and his family.

"It's meant a lot to us. It's been a very humbling experience and an amazing experience to see the way the community has come together. The community has set the gold standard and God forbid it happens again, I know they'll step up and do the same thing."

Now, another honor for Kelly, being Congressman Tom Marino's guest at the State of the Union.

"Myself and my wife are very excited and thrilled. It's a privilege to be going to such an event. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity and we're thrilled to be attending this."

And as for his future as a state trooper?

"I'll be back there and everything, get back to work, doing what I love."