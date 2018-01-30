Vigil for Victim of Unsolved Murder

Posted 10:31 pm, January 30, 2018, by , Updated at 10:30PM, January 30, 2018

WILKES-BARRE -- A family is still searching for answers more than a decade after an unsolved murder in Wilkes-Barre.

The yearly vigil held at the Luzerne County Courthouse is organized by Catherine Stephens in memory of her sister, Patricia Morton.

Morton was found shot in the head in her apartment on Hazle Street in January 2006.

Stephens continues to search for answers in the murder of her beloved sister.

"Anybody that really knew Patty knew she was fun. She was loving. I don't care what was going on in her life, Patty would always make you laugh," Stephens said.

Stephens tells Newswatch 16 she will continue holding the vigil until her sister's killer is caught.

