ALBANY TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead after a crash Monday in Bradford County.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on State Route 220 near New Albany.

Troopers say Amanda Connell, 31, of Dushore lost control of her car, went down an embankment, hit a rock, and flipped her car.

Connell and her passenger, Josie Burnet, 32, of Dushore both died in the crash.