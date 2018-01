Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINGMANS FERRY -- A man is locked up in Pike County on child pornography charges.

State police arrested Seth McCooey, 27, of Dingmans Ferry Tuesday.

Troopers say a family member turned in McCooey's cell phone which contained 60 videos as well as images of children under the age of 13 engaged in sex acts.

McCooey is locked up on $150,000 bail.