This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Watching Pennsylvania’s Real Eagles

January 30, 2018

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life we're going out with field staff member Rick Koval in search of Pennsylvania's real eagles.  This is the time to get out and see the annual migration of America's symbol of freedom.  We've got all that and a tribute to our patriotic past and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

