Talkback 16: Schuylkill Mall Demolition, Super Bowl

Posted 6:14 pm, January 30, 2018, by , Updated at 04:22PM, January 30, 2018

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the demolition of the Schuylkill Mall, re-sentencing for a man who killed two people when he was a teen, and an alternate name for the Super Bowl.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

