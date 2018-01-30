Schuylkill County Home Lit up in Green for Eagles

ASHLAND -- A family in Schuylkill County has gone green to show support for its favorite team.
The McGurl family home in Ashland is decked out in Eagles green ahead of Super Bowl LII on Sunday.
Barry McGurl tells Newswatch 16 he and his son Brayden are life-long Eagles fans and spent hours transforming their house into everything Eagles.
"It's just a sense of unity. It just makes us want to believe even more that they're going to win this year," said Barry McGurl.
The McGurl family isn't done showing off its fandom just yet. Once the snow melts, they want to stencil a giant Eagle in their lawn.
40.781754 -76.345782
16 comments
Carl
My wife would like to do this…….
Votechwoodsman
Some guy that goes by McGoo likes to hang out here. Not sure if there’s any relation. With all the old bricks from the mall the I-81 tent city and Vo-tech woods are going to have much nicer houses than the row homes in da skook
Cowboy
Thumbs down on this NFL kneeling supporter.
Mountain city madness
That’s just the underground toxic coal glow. Every house in the skook looks like that after dark.
Lloyd Schmucatelli
It’s too early in the morning to vomit in my mouth and too late not to.
Fish
Eagles suck.
Carl
well, they have made it to the Super Bowl- I would say that qualifies as a bit better than sucks don’t you think??
Wayne s
While most of town is on H, meth or the bath salts. People care about 25 year old nfl players who never heard of Ashland pa. Needles and beer cans all over the side of road here. Lots of odd roamers and hitchhikers to.
Joe Crea
Wayne – a little angry huh? You wouldn’t be saying that if we had a pro team in Pottsville now, would ya yo? Well we did….
Maybe we should light up the Vo-tech woods in Eagles colors and the alleys of Mahanoy & Shen. in festive Eagles colors?
How about the “Pottsville Roamers”, AFC Conference Champions?
WAYNE S
I know most people in the skook are stuck in 1925, but in 2018 this place is full of perpetual nothingness, unless u are a street roamer, love bath salts, or are addicted to young boy sports.
Bunk
Is this you Crea? From Shendo?
Bent kneez
Wayne – Y so angry? If you’re not happy – move out! Oh, but if you did, you wouldn’t be able to complain about us. You’d have to learn a new schtick with your new area.
Bill
Now we know why people drive cars into houses
skookamania2003
it actually happened a few months ago in ashland, some totally stoned and drunk lady ran her car right into the sheriff’s house.
Coal crackers
Didn’t realize the Skook has electricity. Things are finally looking up!
Chicken Mountain ATM
The color green confuses the street roamers. The color red means “go”. Good move.