Police Investigating Shooting in Sunbury

SUNBURY — Police are investigating a shooting in Northumberland County.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Race Street in Sunbury shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a juvenile male was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police are still working to determine where the shooting occurred, but they believe it happened indoors.

Investigators do not believe there is a danger to the public.

There is no word if police have any suspects.

