Police Investigating Shooting in Sunbury
SUNBURY — Police are investigating a shooting in Northumberland County.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Race Street in Sunbury shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, a juvenile male was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.
Police are still working to determine where the shooting occurred, but they believe it happened indoors.
Investigators do not believe there is a danger to the public.
There is no word if police have any suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
40.863979 -76.789640
1 Comment
🖕
This happened three doors down from us. I never lived in Sunbury in my life till now.. I grew up in Selinsgrove. My boyfriend and I got a apartment in Sunbury so his kids could go to Shik. We both would like them to go to Selinsgrove ..but the mother thinks Shik is a better school haha! This shit is getting out of hand. You woke my step kids up crying they are only 5 and 6 cause they didn’t know what was going on. Finally got them put back to sleep after everything clamed down. We are definitely moving out of Sunbury before June. I’m sure not going to raise my daughter in this shit town! My guess it probably was all over drugs! Sunbury is a joke!