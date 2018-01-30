Repairs Coming to Water System

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP -- Water woes for one community in Monroe County could soon be over. A new company is stepping in to repair the entire system.

Residents of the Sun Valley development near Effort recently received some promising news. Their water system will soon get a much-needed upgrade by a new company.

"Oh, this is very nice. I am surprised we found one, and I'm glad we found one. Most people here don't have money to spend, so it's inconvenient to not have water," David Geddes said.

The state Public Utility Commission gave Aqua Pennsylvania the green light to serve the community's nearly 200 residents.

Officials with the company based near Philadelphia say the repairs come after years of problems with the development's water system.

"I noticed before it was really cloudy. There were times when it would spit or sputter out. It was really hard to take a shower because you had to wait until the water decided to come out," Helena Bouer said.

Residents who live in this area say they have been on a boil water advisory since 2015, so as you can imagine, they are very happy to hear about this change.

Company officials say they plan to spend more than $2 million on the project.

It will include a new well and a new water tank, replacement of all the pipes, and installation of new water meters.

"Hopefully, they fix all the problems around here. It's just crazy the way they had it set up," said Josiah Hilliard.

The company has already made temporary repairs that were necessary to lift the boil water advisory.

The reconstruction project is set to begin in the spring.