× Olyphant Home Damaged by Flames

OLYPHANT — Fire damaged a home in Lackawanna County Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 9 a.m. in a home on South Valley Avenue in Olyphant.

Crews said it started in the basement and spread to the first floor.

No one was home at the time. Because of the damage, the two people who live there cannot stay in the home.

There is no word on the cause.