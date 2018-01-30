× National ‘Plan For Vacation’ Day

SCRANTON — On a gray, cold, snowy day, it is not too hard to daydream about a warmer time and place. What better day to plan for a vacation than on National “Plan for Vacation Day,” even if you do not plan on taking one until later in the year?

“I can get everything settled and organized on where I want to go, what I want to see, things to do,” Dana Gillern of Scranton said. She is going to Disney World in December with her family and planned through a travel agent.

AAA and the U.S. Travel Association declared Tuesday National “Plan For Vacation” Day, as part of the moment Project: Time Off. The purpose is to encourage workers to declare their vacation days for the rest of the year, at the start of the year.

“It’s early enough in the year that we have enough time to sit down, look at our calendars, sit with those that we’re going to be traveling with and pick a vacation destination and write it down, and confirm it and make sure we actually use all that vacation time,” said AAA Director of Marketing and Public Relations Nina Waskevich.

Studies done by Project: Time Off showed 54 percent of Americans did not use all of their vacation time in 2017, and about 662 million vacation days a year go to waste. The study cites many reasons, like having too big a workload to take time off, and money. That is why AAA and the Travel Association say you should plan early.

“This way I have time to pay for the trip. We’re allowed to make payments, so that’s definitely a nice option,” Gillern said.

Project Time Off also found that travel reduces stress. Research shows that those who use their vacation days are happier and healthier than those who don’t.

“They know they have that vacation to look forward to. And then they have that stress release and kind of revive before going back to work,” Waskevich said.

The Project: Time Off website says that nearly two-thirds of employees say their concentration and productivity at work improved after taking time off. The website also helps you plan and organize your 2018 vacation.