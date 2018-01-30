× Man Admits to Shooting Death in Wyoming County

TUNKHANNOCK — A man faces up to 20 years in prison for killing a woman in Wyoming County.

Jesse Long of Pittston pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Micole Gumper, 23, of Scranton.

Long admitted shooting Gumper during a vehicle chase last year after a drug deal near Tunkhannock.

David Bohner, the driver of the vehicle Long was in, was sentenced earlier this month for his role in the death in Wyoming County.