The No. 1 Hazleton Area boys basketball team held on to beat Meyers 57-51 at neutral Coughlin High School in a game that aired live on WNEP2.
Hazleton Area Holds Off Meyers 57-51
-
Hazleton Area Versus Meyers Boys Basketball Preview
-
Scranton Prep Boys Roll Meyers 67-47 in Season Opener
-
Live Hardwood Action on WNEP!
-
Hazleton Boys Top Scranton Prep in Early Season Showdown
-
Hazleton Boys Win at Nanticoke, 83-65
-
-
Dallas vs Hazleton Area
-
Wyoming Area Girls Basketball Team 6-0 This Season
-
Wyoming Area Tops Wyoming Valley West in Boys Basketball
-
Scranton Prep Battles Past Abington Heights 51-45
-
Crestwood Boys Beat Wyoming Area on the Road
-
-
Danville Holds Off Liscum, Lewisburg for 51-50 Win
-
Wyoming Area Beats Rival Pittston Area 46-30
-
Hazleton Boys Basketball Excited for Season