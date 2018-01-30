‘Glee’ Star Mark Salling, Who Pleaded Guilty to Child Pornography Charge, Found Dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - More than a month before he was scheduled to be sentenced for possessing child pornography, "Glee" star Mark Salling was found dead in an apparent suicide in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to LAPD. He was 35.

Los Angeles Police Department sources confirmed the actor's death to KTLA, saying Salling hanged himself.

Salling had pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor as part of a plea agreement back in mid-December, according to the California Department of Justice. As part of that deal, which was filed in October, he admitted to downloading 25,000 images of children engaging in sexual acts and used software designed to hide the illegal activity.

The images were downloaded in 2015; his arrest came in December of that year.

The crime carries a minimum sentence of 20 years, but Salling was to be sentenced to between four to seven years in federal prison, and 20 years of supervised release as part of the plea agreement. He would also have to register as a sex offender.

His sentencing was scheduled for March 7.

Salling was best known for his role as Noah "Puck" Puckerman on