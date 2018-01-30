School Closings And Delays

‘Glee’ Star Mark Salling, Who Pleaded Guilty to Child Pornography Charge, Found Dead

Posted 1:50 pm, January 30, 2018, by

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - More than a month before he was scheduled to be sentenced for possessing child pornography, "Glee" star Mark Salling was found dead in an apparent suicide in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to LAPD. He was 35.

Los Angeles Police Department sources confirmed the actor's death to KTLA, saying Salling hanged himself.

Salling had pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor as part of a plea agreement back in mid-December, according to the California Department of Justice. As part of that deal, which was filed in October, he admitted to downloading 25,000 images of children engaging in sexual acts and used software designed to hide the illegal activity.

The images were downloaded in 2015; his arrest came in December of that year.

The crime carries a minimum sentence of 20 years, but Salling was to be sentenced to between four to seven years in federal prison, and 20 years of supervised release as part of the plea agreement. He would also have to register as a sex offender.

His sentencing was scheduled for March 7.

Salling was best known for his role as Noah "Puck" Puckerman on

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment