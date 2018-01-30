School Closings And Delays

Crash Causing Delays on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County

Posted 6:37 am, January 30, 2018, by , Updated at 08:49AM, January 30, 2018

JENKINS TOWNSHIP — A crash between a pickup and big rig is causing delays on a highway in Luzerne County.

Crews say the pickup clipped the truck on Interstate 81 near Pittston just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The pickup ended up off the road.

Authorities haven’t said how badly the pickup driver is hurt.

Interstate 81 north is down to one lane in Luzerne County.

