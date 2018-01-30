× Crash Causing Delays on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County

JENKINS TOWNSHIP — A crash between a pickup and big rig is causing delays on a highway in Luzerne County.

Crews say the pickup clipped the truck on Interstate 81 near Pittston just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The pickup ended up off the road.

Authorities haven’t said how badly the pickup driver is hurt.

Interstate 81 north is down to one lane in Luzerne County.

Click here for the latest traffic condition.