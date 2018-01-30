School Closings And Delays

Careless Smoking Blamed for Deadly Fire in Schuylkill County

Posted 12:39 pm, January 30, 2018

WAYNE TOWNSHIP -- State police say careless smoking most likely caused a deadly fire in Schuylkill County.

Russell Harley's body was found inside the burning home on Fair Road near Schuylkill Haven last week.

The owner of the home tried to get in and save Harley, but could not get past the smoke and flames.

