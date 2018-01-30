Careless Smoking Blamed for Deadly Fire in Schuylkill County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP -- State police say careless smoking most likely caused a deadly fire in Schuylkill County.
Russell Harley's body was found inside the burning home on Fair Road near Schuylkill Haven last week.
The owner of the home tried to get in and save Harley, but could not get past the smoke and flames.
40.561352 -76.217700
2 comments
skookamania2003
Didnt they say it was arson first? what the heck kind of info comes out of this strange place? Smh
SKOOKUS MAXIMUS
It’s a void in the universe. It is, “The Skook”.