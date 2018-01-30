× Car Crashes into Schuylkill County Restaurant

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP — The week got off to an unexpected start at the 3C’s Restaurant near Orwigsburg. A car crashed into the building on Route 61.

“It sounded like a freight train and a lot of dust and debris flying all over, glass,” the owner of the restaurant David Crouse said.

State police say it was Jonathan Cruz-Herrera, 28, of Reading who drove his car into the front of the restaurant. He suffered minor injuries.

The car destroyed the entrance of the restaurant. Crouse had to board up the hole.

“Thank God I have these barriers outside because that’s kind of what slowed him down, but he split the one barrier in half and it came into the restaurant in front of the car,” Crouse said. “Shattered everything, tore the vestibule out the front door.”

Crouse had to put a temporary door at the front of his restaurant for his customers to use while the other one is being fixed. Crouse said this is the fifth time someone has crashed into his restaurant.

“The last one was in 2001,” Crouse said. “We were closed for nine months. (It) wiped out the front of the building.”

Crouse plans to reopen the 3C’s restaurant by Friday. In the meantime, he’s changed the sign outside his damaged business to remind drivers to be careful when they’re on the road. He’s relieved no one was near the entrance when the car came crashing in.

“We were very fortunate,” Crouse said. “Thank God no one was hurt. We can rebuild things but we can’t replace lives.”

State police charged the driver with careless driving and for driving with a suspended license.