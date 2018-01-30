× Bookkeeper Convicted of Theft Sent to Prison

SCRANTON — A woman convicted of stealing half a million dollars from two convenience stores in Lackawanna County learned her punishment Tuesday morning.

A judge sentenced Sheila Bronson to six and a half to 13 years in prison.

Bronson was found guilty of stealing $500,000 from Cousin’s Convenient Marts in Jessup and Eynon while she was the bookkeeper for the businesses.

Bronson must also pay back the money she stole.