Bookkeeper Convicted of Theft Sent to Prison

Posted 11:34 am, January 30, 2018, by

Sheila Bronson

SCRANTON — A woman convicted of stealing half a million dollars from two convenience stores in Lackawanna County learned her punishment Tuesday morning.

A judge sentenced Sheila Bronson to six and a half to 13 years in prison.

Bronson was found guilty of stealing $500,000 from Cousin’s Convenient Marts in Jessup and Eynon while she was the bookkeeper for the businesses.

Bronson must also pay back the money she stole.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment

  • laura

    jail time if you steal from a business but probation for stealing from a fire or ambulance association? stealing from the fire or ambulance affects more people. you’d think it would deserve the stiffer penalty

    Reply