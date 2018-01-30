Bookkeeper Convicted of Theft Sent to Prison
SCRANTON — A woman convicted of stealing half a million dollars from two convenience stores in Lackawanna County learned her punishment Tuesday morning.
A judge sentenced Sheila Bronson to six and a half to 13 years in prison.
Bronson was found guilty of stealing $500,000 from Cousin’s Convenient Marts in Jessup and Eynon while she was the bookkeeper for the businesses.
Bronson must also pay back the money she stole.
41.408132 -75.662311
1 Comment
laura
jail time if you steal from a business but probation for stealing from a fire or ambulance association? stealing from the fire or ambulance affects more people. you’d think it would deserve the stiffer penalty