MIFFLINBURGÂ — People in Mifflinburg are being advised to boil their water after a water main break early Tuesday.

After the break is repaired, a boil advisory will be in place until the water is safe to use, according to the borough website.

Borough officials are also asking for voluntary reductions in water usage on nonessential activities like laundry, washing cars, or homes because of the loss of water.