Blue Mountain Eagles Flying High

The Blue Mountain boys basketball team has hit their first skid of the season. The Eagles lost at Jim Thorpe on Monday. That's two straight losses for the Eagles after winning 16 of their first 17 games, but this team isn't rattled. They're versatile, they're experienced and they're good. No. 4 Blue Mountain is set to host No. 8 Pottsville on Thursday.