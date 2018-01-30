Agents Raid Doctor’s Office in Scranton

SCRANTON -- Federal agents raided a doctor's office Tuesday morning in Scranton.
Newswatch 16 was there as local police and DEA agents searched Dr. Kurt Moran's office on Green Ridge Street.
Officials say they have a search warrant for patient files but have not said why they want those files.
41.427959 -75.649514
Shame to see a good dr being put down so bad. Maybe you should all wait and see. You know all the nothing they won’t find. It’s always the good people who get hell. Go pick on someone who is actually doing wrong!
ReeferMadness
Sorry hun, but Kurt Moran has a reputation that proceeds him. He’s known for his pain-pill prescribing ways.
ReeferMadness
Wow, Kurt Moran getting popped… again. I’m shocked. He had to stop accepting patients for pain management the last time he got caught, I’m guessing his current patients were getting whatever they requested; or he paid no mind to his punishment. Either way, I call it natural selection, survival of the fittest… but, I guess the DEA wants to put a stop to it.
SKOOKUS MAXIMUS
First Kranak, now this. I may have to Uber to Pottsville, or Hazelton.
just stop
A good citizen
They should look at Depietro’s Pill Mill too. That’s where all his scripts go.
ReeferMadness
Although a lot of patients go to DePietro’s Pharmacy – yes; the owner does it legitimately. I’ve seen him turn people away if he does not feel comfortable filling a narcotic. He runs a good business and is a good businessman/pharmacist. Just because A LOT of people use his pharmacy shouldn’t negatively reflect on him for filling narcotics. All pharmacies in this area fill narcotics.
I take drugs seriously
I’m always a day late and a dollar short when it comes to good doctors and Asian massage parlors. The cops beat me to them everytime!
joe
