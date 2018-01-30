School Closings And Delays

Agents Raid Doctor’s Office in Scranton

Posted 12:45 pm, January 30, 2018, by , Updated at 01:56PM, January 30, 2018

SCRANTON -- Federal agents raided a doctor's office Tuesday morning in Scranton.

Newswatch 16 was there as local police and DEA agents searched Dr. Kurt Moran's office on Green Ridge Street.

Officials say they have a search warrant for patient files but have not said why they want those files.

