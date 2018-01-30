Abington Heights Boys Top Scranton Prep 67-47

Posted 10:52 pm, January 30, 2018, by

George Tinsley scored a game-high 31 points and the No. 3 Abington Heights boys basketball team used a second half 21-0 run to beat No. 2 Scranton Prep 67-47.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s