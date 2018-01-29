Video Shows Package Thief Slip on Front Lawn, Injure Leg

Posted 2:20 pm, January 29, 2018, by

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Karma. That's the word one Washington State homeowner said came to mind when she watched a thief slip and fall on wet grass while stealing several packages off her porch.

Lizeth Ababneh's RING and Nest security system captured a woman grabbing three boxes off her porch. But as the woman ran to an awaiting car she slipped. In the video, the woman struggled to get up and it appears her leg or ankle is injured.

The driver of the getaway car gets out and carries the suspected package thief to the car, then comes back for the boxes.

Ababneh told KCPQ the video is comical, but the boxes contained needed medication for her husband.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's office has opened up an investigation into the theft.

Ababneh said thieves hit her house and their neighbor's house on Friday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s