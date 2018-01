Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP -- A driver hit two people near Wilkes-Barre and then sped off.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 two pedestrians were hit around 6:30 p.m. Monday, on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard, also known as Route 309, near Wilkes-Barre. The driver did not stop.

The victims had to be taken to the hospital. There's no word on their conditions.

Police are still looking for the driver.