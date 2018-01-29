Tom Brady Ends Interview Over ‘Pissant’ Comment About His 5-Year-Old Daughter

Calling a 5-year-old a “pissant” is poor form in general, but all the more so when it’s done on the radio, and in reference to Tom Brady’s little girl.

NESN reports on the “uncomfortable start” to the New England Patriots quarterback’s weeklong countdown to the Super Bowl, which began with a call-in to WEEI’s Kirk & Callahan radio show.

Brady makes that weekly call as part of an in-season deal with WEEI, and on this Monday, he was asked about comments made by another WEEI personality, Alex Reimer. Reimer was on Thursday discussing the inaugural episode of the Brady documentary Tom vs. Time that’s running on Facebook and called Vivian an “annoying little pissant” in the process of doing so (she appears in the opening scene).

Brady was asked about it, and he had this to say before abruptly ending the interview (ESPNhas audio): “Well, I think that—I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect. I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys, so it’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly with my daughter or any child, they certainly don’t deserve that. … So I’ll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don’t have much to say this morning. Maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time.”

Deadspin reports that WEEI on Friday announced an indefinite suspension for Reimer.

