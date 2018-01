× Road Closed Due to Crash in Snyder County

MONROE TOWNSHIP — A crash involving multiple vehicles has a road closed in Snyder County.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Monday on Route 11 near Shamokin Dam.

Route 11 is closed between its intersection with Route 15 in Snyder County and County Line Road in Union County.

For the latest traffic conditions, check the WNEP Traffic Tracker here.