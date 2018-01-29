Owner of Property up for Sheriff’s Sale Threatens to ‘Assassinate’ Bidders

POLK TOWNSHIP -- A man is charged with making death threats in Monroe County.
A property belonging Gregory S. Schlegel, 43, of Polk Township, is set to be auctioned off during a sheriff's sale next month.
According to detectives, Schlegel called the sheriff's office and threatened to "assassinate" the first person to bid on the property.
Schlegel faces charges including terroristic threats and obstructing administration of law or other governmental function.
Schlegel is free on $20,000 unsecured bail. Authorities confiscated 16 rifles and four handguns from his home in Monroe County.
6 comments
formerNEPAfool
Every day I am happier and happier that I have moved away from that area/
Lloyd Schmucatelli
Sell your guns and pay your mortgage dude.
Bad example of a man.
Roflmao
If he’s loosing his house because of unpaid property taxes, he has my support.
John Henry
White guys.
Roflmao
Yea, we white guys will go to war for things we should be able to own! Not some BS brick on a corner like them….yea…you know chithole persons.
NRA
He’ll have plenty of time to get another firearm before next month’s sale.