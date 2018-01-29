Owner of Property up for Sheriff’s Sale Threatens to ‘Assassinate’ Bidders

Posted 7:22 pm, January 29, 2018, by , Updated at 07:17PM, January 29, 2018

POLK TOWNSHIP -- A man is charged with making death threats in Monroe County.

A property belonging Gregory S. Schlegel, 43, of Polk Township, is set to be auctioned off during a sheriff's sale next month.

According to detectives, Schlegel called the sheriff's office and threatened to "assassinate" the first person to bid on the property.

Schlegel faces charges including terroristic threats and obstructing administration of law or other governmental function.

Schlegel is free on $20,000 unsecured bail. Authorities confiscated 16 rifles and four handguns from his home in Monroe County.

