Nanticoke Man Accused of Sexual Assault of a Child
NANTICOKE — A man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a girl over a 7-year period.
Jason Buchanan, 36, of Nanticoke, was arrested over the weekend and charged with sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and several other charges.
The victim tells police the rape occurred from the age of 8 until she turned 15, in one instance resulting in a terminated pregnancy.
3 comments
Not Surprised
Nanticoke……. naturally.
Ashlandtoughguy
Oh man this makes me mad. Growing up in my town was weird the way the older guys would always be looking at us. I challenged them to wrestle and I usually won! I’m the toughest guy to ever live in Ashland. Better keep driving when I’m standing on the street corner.
joe
“in one instance resulting in a terminated pregnancy.”
NO ONE KNEW SHE WAS PREGNANT?????????
WHERE ARE HER PARENTS ??????????????