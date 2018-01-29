× Nanticoke Man Accused of Sexual Assault of a Child

NANTICOKE — A man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a girl over a 7-year period.

Jason Buchanan, 36, of Nanticoke, was arrested over the weekend and charged with sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and several other charges.

The victim tells police the rape occurred from the age of 8 until she turned 15, in one instance resulting in a terminated pregnancy.