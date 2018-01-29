× Lottery Winner in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE — Someone hit the jackpot with a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Schuylkill County.

A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $122,731 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Ca$h In” game was sold at WHEEL Restaurant in Pottsville on Sunday.

“Ca$h In” is a $5 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $45,000.

