Lottery Winner in Pottsville
POTTSVILLE — Someone hit the jackpot with a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Schuylkill County.
A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $122,731 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Ca$h In” game was sold at WHEEL Restaurant in Pottsville on Sunday.
“Ca$h In” is a $5 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $45,000.
Watch the daily drawings of the Pennsylvania Lottery on WNEP-TV.
40.685646 -76.195499
2 comments
Missjudy
This is going to throw shine on the grilled cheese market in Pottsville. Millennials love grilled cheese sandwiches and Pottsville street roamers. You can park cars with your I-phone but millenials don’t drive since Pottsville is life. Yuengling, grilled cheese, and pedo dreams in Schuylkill County seat.
WAYNE S
wow nice could buy up some row homes in the county with that. maybe 10 of them.