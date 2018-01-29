Kmart in Moosic Closed

Posted 6:23 pm, January 29, 2018, by , Updated at 04:55PM, January 29, 2018

MOOSIC -- A store that was the last of its kind in Lackawanna County has ended its run.

Kmart along Birney Avenue in Moosic closed its doors for good over the weekend.

The store is one of 45 nationwide that were announced to be closing late last year. In addition to the Moosic location, the Kmart in Shamokin Dam was also on that list.

The Kmart in Dickson City closed earlier last year.

Earlier this month, the company announced that 64 more Kmart stores would be closing nationwide between early March and early April.

Kmart stores in Hazle Township, Texas Township near Honesdale, Sayre, and Pittston Township are the stores in our area set to close in that round.

