Hazleton Man Charged with Firearms Violations, Threats

Posted 11:53 am, January 29, 2018

HAZLETON — A man is facing weapons charges after police were called to a home in Hazleton.

Police arrested Shequante Marshall, 24, of Hazleton, after they were called to a home on South Cedar Street just before midnight Sunday.

Marshall is accused of terroristic threats, having a stolen gun, and having several other weapons with the serial numbers removed.

