Hazleton Man Charged with Firearms Violations, Threats

HAZLETON — A man is facing weapons charges after police were called to a home in Hazleton.
Police arrested Shequante Marshall, 24, of Hazleton, after they were called to a home on South Cedar Street just before midnight Sunday.
Marshall is accused of terroristic threats, having a stolen gun, and having several other weapons with the serial numbers removed.
40.946968 -75.974067
Lloyd Schmucatelli
What’s his name?
Bobby Lupo
The infamous Bobby Lupo provides escorts for all occassions. Even your fire halls in da skook!
RJELQ
did sedco bring this guy in, to help demolish the mall in frackville?
Truth be told
Put all the thugs on a lawless island with each other out in the middle of the Pacific Ocean ! Can’t follow rules and are violent, spend a lifetime on an island with other violent people with no rules ! Have food Air Dropped… Rotten people do not belong in civilized society, put them on an island White, Black or Brown !or Yellow, ort Tan !!!
Cowboy
Thought Hazleton was the island!