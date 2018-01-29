Driver Damages McDonald’s
DICKSON CITY — A driver did some damage to a fast food place in Lackawanna County Monday afternoon.
Workers at the McDonald’s on Business Route 6 in Dickson City said a woman drove over the curb and hit the building, damaging a window.
No one was hurt. The manager said no one was near the window at the time of the crash.
The restaurant will remain open.
41.471098 -75.637523
