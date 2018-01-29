Driver Damages McDonald’s

Posted 2:45 pm, January 29, 2018, by , Updated at 02:46PM, January 29, 2018

DICKSON CITY  — A driver did some damage to a fast food place in Lackawanna County Monday afternoon.

Workers at the McDonald’s on Business Route 6 in Dickson City said a woman drove over the curb and hit the building, damaging a window.

No one was hurt. The manager said no one was near the window at the time of the crash.

The restaurant will remain open.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment