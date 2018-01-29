× Concerns Over Keystone Landfill

THROOP – A public meeting is being held in Throop Monday night over concerns about the Keystone Sanitary Landfill in Lackawanna County.

State and federal officials are at Mid Valley high school for a meeting on the Keystone Landfill health assessment document.

In December, the Pennsylvania Department of Health released a study saying that living near or smelling the Keystone Landfill may have affected your health. This is all important information given the uncertainty of whether or not the landfill will be expanded.

Officials will be available to take any questions from residents. There will also be a presentation of the findings from that report during this meeting.