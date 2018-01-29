× Campaign Raises $335K for Family of Fallen Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill

HARRISBURG — In just over a week, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation raised $235,000 for the family of slain Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill.

Donations have poured in from every state in the Union and from Canada.

The $235,000 is in addition to a $100,000 donation from Tunnel to Towers at the start of the campaign.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Hill was laid to rest on January 25, leaving behind a wife and two children. He had been killed the previous week while attempting to serve a warrant in Harrisburg, PA.

Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said in a statement, “The fact that we raised such a substantial amount of money in such a brief period of time, allowing us the ability to pay off the mortgage on Chris Hill’s home, clearly shows that Americans want his widow and children to know his heroism and sacrifice will not be forgotten — and neither will they,”

The foundation also announced that that 100 percent of the money raised beyond the amount necessary to pay off the mortgage on the family home will go to the Hill family.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, established in honor of a fallen 9/11 firefighter.