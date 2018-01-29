Blue Mountain vs Jim Thorpe boys basketball

Posted 10:43 pm, January 29, 2018

Blue Mountain tuned up for their big game versus Pottsville later this week with a visit to Jim Thorpe.  Justin Marykwas scored 15 points as the Olympians overturned the Eagles 48-46.

