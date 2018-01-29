Animal Rescue Destroyed in Fire Gets Help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYSOX -- A fire destroyed a beloved business in Bradford County last Friday night. What saddened the community the most was the loss of rescue cats, dogs, and other pets inside the building.

16 cats, as well as dogs, snakes, birds, and fish all lost their lives in the fire.

"It's all just dismay for losing the business, where everybody has always purchased their supplies. But also knowing that all of the adoptable animals, as well as the other animals for sale at the store, were there. Everybody is just heartbroken," said Towanda Creek Animal Hospital owner and veterinarian Lori Smith.

Endless Supply Company has donated its space for years to You Too Animal Rescue for the organization to display its cats. Now, nearby Towanda Creek Animal Hospital is raising funds to help get the rescue back on its feet.

"Well, this is an extremely tight-knit community in Bradford County. When something happens that is such a tragic loss, everybody steps forward with their hearts and whatever they can do to help," Smith said.

You Too Animal Rescue also lost all of its cages, pet food, medications, beds, and other supplies that were stored at Endless Supply Company.

"I know they don't have a lot of funds to replace everything that they have lost, so the least that we could do, being involved with the rescue, was to be able to offer to help them out in any way that we could," Smith said.

You Too Animal Rescue is a non-profit organization that is run exclusively by volunteers. Now, the board is looking for a similar space to showcase their adoptable cats so they can continue to rescue more.

"I hope they come back stronger than ever and that the outpouring from the community will help them to get their feet back under them," Smith said.

There is still no word on what caused the fire at the Endless Supply Company in Wysox.

Credit card contributions can be called into Towanda Creek Animal Hospital at 570-265-5244, or you can make a donation online using PayPal.