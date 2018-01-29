× 2017-18 Super 16 Dream Team Showcase

WNEP-TV is proud to present the 15th Annual Super 16 Dream Team Showcase!

It’s your first-hand look at our area’s top 32 high school football players. You’ll meet the players from across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Find out who was named Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Overall Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete.

The prime-time event – only on WNEP-TV 16 aired Sunday, January 29, 2018 @ 7pm. Then catch it again on WNEP2!

The 15th Annual Super 16 Dream Team squad is made up of:

POS Player School RB 33 Zack Jayne Athens Area DB 8 Evan Klinger Berwick Area DL 59 Derien Yeager Danville Area RB 20 Ryan Obiso Delaware Valley DB 1 Dylan Kelly Delaware Valley LB 4 Luke Yanisko Dunmore DL 65/73 Nick Shoemaker Dunmore LB 32 Adrian Otero Hazleton Area RB 20 Justin St. Hill Jim Thorpe Area QB 13 Cody Scherer Lehighton Area RB 8 Taquan Bradley-Chambers Lehighton Area LB 7 Hunter Webb Loyalsock Twp. LB 47 Manus McCracken Mt. Carmel Area LB 4 Brendan Mozeleski Old Forge DL 81 Ian Renninger Pottsville Area RB 28 Kobe Brish Schuylkill Haven LB 44 Ivan Balavage Scranton Prep QB 18 Logan Leiby Selinsgrove Area WR 84 Jarrett Inch Selinsgrove Area DB 24 Gabe Tilford Shikellamy RB 26 Gideon Green South Williamsport Area OL 71 Ben Johnson South Williamsport Area QB 15 Stone Hollenbach Southern Columbia Area RB 23 Gaige Garcia Southern Columbia Area WR 4 Julian Fleming Southern Columbia Area OL 75 Jeremiah Gutierrez Stroudsburg RB 28 Seth Vernon Valley View RB 20 Dylan Rabuck Williams Valley DL 35 Devon Rabuck Williams Valley OL 75 Kurt Danneker Williamsport Area QB 1 Joe Fagnano Williamsport Area OL 77 Chris Bleich Wyoming Valley West

