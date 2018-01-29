2017-18 Super 16 Dream Team Showcase
WNEP-TV is proud to present the 15th Annual Super 16 Dream Team Showcase!
It’s your first-hand look at our area’s top 32 high school football players. You’ll meet the players from across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Find out who was named Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Overall Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete.
The prime-time event – only on WNEP-TV 16 aired Sunday, January 29, 2018 @ 7pm. Then catch it again on WNEP2!
To see the player features, Click Here.
The 15th Annual Super 16 Dream Team squad is made up of:
|POS
|Player
|School
|RB
|33
|Zack Jayne
|Athens Area
|DB
|8
|Evan Klinger
|Berwick Area
|DL
|59
|Derien Yeager
|Danville Area
|RB
|20
|Ryan Obiso
|Delaware Valley
|DB
|1
|Dylan Kelly
|Delaware Valley
|LB
|4
|Luke Yanisko
|Dunmore
|DL
|65/73
|Nick Shoemaker
|Dunmore
|LB
|32
|Adrian Otero
|Hazleton Area
|RB
|20
|Justin St. Hill
|Jim Thorpe Area
|QB
|13
|Cody Scherer
|Lehighton Area
|RB
|8
|Taquan Bradley-Chambers
|Lehighton Area
|LB
|7
|Hunter Webb
|Loyalsock Twp.
|LB
|47
|Manus McCracken
|Mt. Carmel Area
|LB
|4
|Brendan Mozeleski
|Old Forge
|DL
|81
|Ian Renninger
|Pottsville Area
|RB
|28
|Kobe Brish
|Schuylkill Haven
|LB
|44
|Ivan Balavage
|Scranton Prep
|QB
|18
|Logan Leiby
|Selinsgrove Area
|WR
|84
|Jarrett Inch
|Selinsgrove Area
|DB
|24
|Gabe Tilford
|Shikellamy
|RB
|26
|Gideon Green
|South Williamsport Area
|OL
|71
|Ben Johnson
|South Williamsport Area
|QB
|15
|Stone Hollenbach
|Southern Columbia Area
|RB
|23
|Gaige Garcia
|Southern Columbia Area
|WR
|4
|Julian Fleming
|Southern Columbia Area
|OL
|75
|Jeremiah Gutierrez
|Stroudsburg
|RB
|28
|Seth Vernon
|Valley View
|RB
|20
|Dylan Rabuck
|Williams Valley
|DL
|35
|Devon Rabuck
|Williams Valley
|OL
|75
|Kurt Danneker
|Williamsport Area
|QB
|1
|Joe Fagnano
|Williamsport Area
|OL
|77
|Chris Bleich
|Wyoming Valley West
The Super 16 Dream Team Showcase is presented by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.