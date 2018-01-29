2017-18 Super 16 Dream Team Showcase

WNEP-TV is proud to present the 15th Annual Super 16 Dream Team Showcase!

It’s your first-hand look at our area’s top 32 high school football players.  You’ll meet the players from across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.  Find out who was named Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Overall Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete.

The prime-time event – only on WNEP-TV 16 aired Sunday, January 29, 2018 @ 7pm.  Then catch it again on WNEP2!

The 15th Annual Super 16 Dream Team squad is made up of:

POS   Player School
RB 33 Zack Jayne Athens Area
DB 8 Evan Klinger Berwick Area
DL 59 Derien Yeager Danville Area
RB 20 Ryan Obiso Delaware Valley
DB 1 Dylan Kelly Delaware Valley
LB 4 Luke Yanisko Dunmore
DL 65/73 Nick Shoemaker Dunmore
LB 32 Adrian Otero Hazleton Area
RB 20 Justin St. Hill Jim Thorpe Area
QB 13 Cody Scherer Lehighton Area
RB 8 Taquan Bradley-Chambers Lehighton Area
LB 7 Hunter Webb Loyalsock Twp.
LB 47 Manus McCracken Mt. Carmel Area
LB 4 Brendan Mozeleski Old Forge
DL 81 Ian Renninger Pottsville Area
RB 28 Kobe Brish Schuylkill Haven
LB 44 Ivan Balavage Scranton Prep
QB 18 Logan Leiby Selinsgrove Area
WR 84 Jarrett Inch Selinsgrove Area
DB 24 Gabe Tilford Shikellamy
RB 26 Gideon Green South Williamsport Area
OL 71 Ben Johnson South Williamsport Area
QB 15 Stone Hollenbach Southern Columbia Area
RB 23 Gaige Garcia Southern Columbia Area
WR 4 Julian Fleming Southern Columbia Area
OL 75 Jeremiah Gutierrez Stroudsburg
RB 28 Seth Vernon Valley View
RB 20 Dylan Rabuck Williams Valley
DL 35 Devon Rabuck Williams Valley
OL 75 Kurt Danneker Williamsport Area
QB 1 Joe Fagnano Williamsport Area
OL 77 Chris Bleich Wyoming Valley West

 

The Super 16 Dream Team Showcase is presented by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

 

 

