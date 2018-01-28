Yoga with Your Dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON -- Some people in Luzerne County took "downward dog" quite literally.

Home Yoga and Barre teamed up with Three Dog Bakery for a "Doga" event in Kingston Sunday.

Doga (pronounced doe-ga) is just like traditional yoga but with your canine friend's support.

Those who attended the event had the chance to exercise with their pooch while raising money for Laura's Hope Rescue, a nonprofit dog rescue.

"It's very relaxing for the dogs. It also helps to create more of a bond between the owner and the dog, and we also do a little bit of massage with the dogs and give them oil to help calm them," said Jenifer Brilla, with Home Yoga and Barre.

Organizers asked for a $10 donation, which will go to Laura's Hope Rescue.